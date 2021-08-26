Suncoast residents and those in Haiti helping with earthquake relief efforts

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - More than 2,200 people are dead and hundreds more are still missing. This after a devastating 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Haiti more than a week ago.

“They say there are 75,000 people in need of help right now, over 50,000 homes have been destroyed,” said Annie Francois, a development director for Haiti Teen Challenge in Haiti.

Those numbers are just a small taste of the dire situation Haitians in the southern part of the country are going through right now.

“The devastation is still pretty bad, they are experiencing aftershocks on a daily basis, so because of that there is a lot of panic,” said Francois.

If there could be any bright side to this, once-troubled teens who transformed themselves through the Haiti Teen Challenge program are now helping out those devastated communities. Some of them have even lost family members themselves in this earthquake.

“Supplies, food supplies, hygienic or anything that area might need,” said Francois. “They have gone themselves and put themselves in the path of everything you can imagine to help others.”

Although Haiti is getting a lot of help from people everywhere, Pastor Julio Volcy says he’s proud of these teens.

“This is the only thing that gives me hope when it comes to the country of Haiti,” said Volcy, who is President of the Haiti Teen Challenge organization. “The fact that the next generation of Haitians, they’re willing to serve their nation.”

Another reason for hope, eight days after the earthquake, 24 people including four children who were found alive trapped in the rubble.

More information on how you can help Haiti can be found by logging onto haititc.org.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.