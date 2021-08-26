SMH reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths in Thursday update

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two more patients have passed away at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, according to the hospital’s COVID census.

There are also currently 97 patients in the hospital’s ICU. Staff monitors COVID cases to determine whether additional beds need to be added to help with overflow.

Here are the current totals:

Hospital / ICU Capacity

Today’s patient census: 814

Today’s COVID-positive patients total: 271 (273 yesterday)

Today’s ICU census: 97 (89 yesterday)

COVID-positive patients in ICU today: 58 (59 yesterday)

% Unvaccinated COVID-positive patients in the hospital: 88%*

Total hospital beds: 839

ICU bed capacity: 101

* Estimate based on vaccination status shared by patients or validated by an official source; this information is updated on Mondays and Thursdays.

COVID-19 Test Results

7-Day SMH positivity rate: 18.2% (18.9% for week ending Aug. 20, 2021)Patients who have tested positive (excludes repeat positives): 6,458 **Patients who have tested negative: 101,514 **

** Reflects patients tested through SMH systems since March 2, 2020.

Cumulative COVID-19 Patient Update ***

Patients hospitalized since outbreak began: 3,838 (3,809 yesterday)Patients treated/discharged: 4,630 (4,576 yesterday) {outpatients treated in the ER but not hospitalized and inpatients who have been treated and discharged or cleared by infection control but not yet discharged}Patient deaths: 333 (331 yesterday)

*** Reflects total number of patients treated at SMH since outbreak began in March 2020.

