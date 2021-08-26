Rain chances higher to end the week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Rain chances stay on the higher side as we round out the week, this in part due to the tropical upper tropospheric trough that has been moving through. This boundary continues to move across while an upper level ridge builds in the Atlantic. As this does so on Friday, dominate southeast winds will pick up suppressing the sea breeze boundary closer to the coast. As our next potential tropical development makes way into The Gulf, this will feed tropical moisture to the region helping fuel more widespread sea breeze thunderstorms along the coast.

Right now, Invest 99L in the tropics is likely to develop over the next 2 and 5 days with a 90% chance as of the 5 AM update. This will likely become 9th named storm, Ida, over the weekend. While a direct impact does not look promising, as the storm progresses into the Tennessee Valley, some of the tailing bands could bring us storms.

Rain chances go back to typical into next week.

