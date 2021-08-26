MCR Health in Palmetto is among recipients of COVID telehealth funds

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - MCR Health, which operates health clinics in Sarasota and Manatee counties, will receive a $1 million grant to create a telehealth center in Palmetto to provide services to patients during the COIVD-19 crisis, the Federal Communications Commission announced Thursday.

The FCC said it has approved an initial set of 62 applications for funding commitments totaling $41.98 million for a second disbursement of its COVID-19 Telehealth Program.

The program supports the efforts of health care providers to continue serving their patients by providing reimbursement for telecommunications services, information services, and connected devices necessary to enable telehealth during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, access to health care has proven to be not only a national issue, but also a local issue, and it is imperative that every community is given the tools to access this care as safely and effectively as possible. The FCC is committed to ensuring that every state and territory in the United States receive funding as part of this program,” said FCC Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. “The FCC took action earlier this year to establish a system for rating applications in Round 2, factoring in the hardest hit and lowest-income areas, Tribal communities, and previously unfunded states and territories. Now even more doctors and nurses in every corner of our country can establish or expand telehealth services to support patients and their families.”

The grant to MCR Health will be used to purchase laptops, microphones, cameras, monitors, smart TVs, and telehealth carts/kiosks to enhance the telehealth services during the pandemic, particularly so health care professionals can screen, triage, manage and monitor patients with COVID-19 symptoms remotely, thereby limiting the risk of spread to other patients and health care workers.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.