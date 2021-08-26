Advertise With Us
Manatee County Public Library’s Downtown branch to close due to plumbing issues

(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County’s Downtown Central Library had to close Thursday morning for repairs on a plumbing issue.

The branch will reopen Friday. The County’s main library branch reopened to the public on Monday, Aug. 23. 

The County’s five other public library branches and the Little Discovery Center reopened for normal weekly hours on Tuesday, Aug. 24 after a shut down due to COVID-19. Many library materials are online at www.mymanatee.org/library  For more information on Manatee County Government, visit www.mymanatee.org or call (941) 748-4501.

