Manatee County government to hold job fair today

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County government announced they will be holding a hiring event Thursday, Aug. 26.

The 2021 Manatee County Hiring Expo will be held from 3-7pm at the Bradenton Area Convention Center. Officials will be hiring on the spot for dozens of positions, including Transit Operator, Custodian, Vet Tech, Paramedic, Maintenance Techs, 911 Telecommunicator, Senior Building Trades Worker, and more.

You can learn more at www.mymanatee.org/hr

