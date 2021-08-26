Advertise With Us
Manatee County government to hold job fair today

Get your resumes ready! Suncoast job seekers are welcome to attend a hiring expo hosted by Manatee County Government on Thursday.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County government announced they will be holding a hiring event Thursday, Aug. 26.

The 2021 Manatee County Hiring Expo will be held from 3-7pm at the Bradenton Area Convention Center. Officials will be hiring on the spot for dozens of positions, including Transit Operator, Custodian, Vet Tech, Paramedic, Maintenance Techs, 911 Telecommunicator, Senior Building Trades Worker, and more.

You can learn more at www.mymanatee.org/hr

