Manatee County deputy dies following COVID-19 battle

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells confirms that a deputy has lost his life following a battle with COVID-19.

Deputy Douglas Clark, 67, passed away after nearly two weeks in a hospital.

Clark joined the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office in February 2008, and served in the corrections bureau for 13 years, most recently overseeing inmate work projects in the jail’s Road Gang Unit. His colleagues remember him as responsible and caring, a press release said.

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of Deputy Clark”, said Sheriff Rick Wells. “I ask that you please keep his family, friends and the entire MCSO family in your thoughts and prayers.”

A Line of Duty funeral service with full law enforcement honors will be held next week.

