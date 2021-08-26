For the love of Tennis: Gillespie Tennis Courts serves up fun for unique group of friends

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you’re ever near Gillespie Park in downtown Sarasota, you may see all sorts of folks out and about… Practicing their groundstrokes, volleys, and having a blast.

The tennis courts at the park have become the background for a setting of all kinds of folks who come together for the love of the game.

Gillespie Park on the edge of Downtown Sarasota is where ducks waddle and dogs walk. But if it’s Monday, Wednesday or Friday morning, it’s all about the tennis.

You’ll see folks from all walks of life. Gail Glickman, who you would never know is 82 years young, lost her husband. The tennis courts have provided her with an outlet to make new friends.

There’s Tommy Powell, a transplant from Connecticut, and Terry “T-Bone” Rhodes. “T-Bone”, he explained to ABC7 is a stage name. He’s a filmmaker, actor, and singer and pretty well known around the Suncoast.

And when their session is done they are full of smiles and laughs, knowing it won’t be long before they’re back again. And if you have a love of the game, you’re always welcome to come to play too!

