Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Health department opens new COVID-19 testing site at Ed Smith Stadium

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With COVID-19 cases on the rise, the Florida Department of Health-Sarasota opened a new COVID-19 testing site Thursday in the Ed Smith Stadium parking lot, at the corner of 12th and Tuttle.

This drive-thru testing site will offer PCR testing only and will operate seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the health department said. This site is operated by Real Diagnostics, and CDR Maguire.

The latest numbers from the state, from Aug. 13-19, show the COVID positivity rate in Sarasota County at 19.4% and Manatee County at 18.5%.

COVID-19 testing also continues to be available at the follow locations:

Former Sarasota Kennel Club, 5400 Old Bradenton Rd, Sarasota. This drive-through site is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. offering rapid and PCR COVID-19 testing. This site is operated by Nomi Health.

Robert L. Taylor Community Complex parking lot, 1845 34th Street, Sarasota. This walk-up site is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PCR COVID-19 testing is available throughout the day, however, rapid tests are only available from Noon to 4 p.m. This site is operated by Lab Services.

Dallas White Park, 5900 Greenwood Ave, North Port. This walk-up site is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PCR COVID-19 testing is available throughout the day, however, rapid tests are only available from Noon to 4 p.m. This site is operated by Lab Services.

All four sites will test anyone regardless of symptoms. Testing is free.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene on Lido Beach
Body found on Lido Key Beach
This woman was captured on surveillance taking over $1K worth of items
Sarasota Police searching for St. Armands shoplifter
Could threaten the Gulf coast States
Tropical storm likely in Gulf this weekend
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
Jim Rieser is the new Chief of Sarasota Police.
Sarasota Police Chief Jim Rieser announces retirement, Troche named interim

Latest News

Manatee County Public Library’s Downtown branch to close due to plumbing issues
Florida judge sends ex-deputy to prison on child porn charge
SMH reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths in Thursday update
Tropical Depression 9 forms