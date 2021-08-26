Health department opens new COVID-19 testing site at Ed Smith Stadium

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With COVID-19 cases on the rise, the Florida Department of Health-Sarasota opened a new COVID-19 testing site Thursday in the Ed Smith Stadium parking lot, at the corner of 12th and Tuttle.

This drive-thru testing site will offer PCR testing only and will operate seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the health department said. This site is operated by Real Diagnostics, and CDR Maguire.

The latest numbers from the state, from Aug. 13-19, show the COVID positivity rate in Sarasota County at 19.4% and Manatee County at 18.5%.

COVID-19 testing also continues to be available at the follow locations:

Former Sarasota Kennel Club, 5400 Old Bradenton Rd, Sarasota. This drive-through site is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. offering rapid and PCR COVID-19 testing. This site is operated by Nomi Health.

Robert L. Taylor Community Complex parking lot, 1845 34th Street, Sarasota. This walk-up site is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PCR COVID-19 testing is available throughout the day, however, rapid tests are only available from Noon to 4 p.m. This site is operated by Lab Services.

Dallas White Park, 5900 Greenwood Ave, North Port. This walk-up site is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PCR COVID-19 testing is available throughout the day, however, rapid tests are only available from Noon to 4 p.m. This site is operated by Lab Services.

All four sites will test anyone regardless of symptoms. Testing is free.

