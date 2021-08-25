System to bring better chance for rain Thursday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A disturbance in the upper levels of the atmosphere will spin across Florida on Thursday bringing a much better chance for showers and thunderstorms over a wider area. Lately the storms have been isolated to scattered over the past couple of days and should continue on Wednesday.

System to move east over Florida bringing better chance for storms (WWSB)

We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies on Wednesday with a few isolated showers in the Gulf to start the day followed by a few isolated storms in the afternoon as the sea breeze starts to move inland. The rain chance is at 30% for the day with a high of 91 degrees and a feels like temperature around 100 by 2 p.m.

Dust fades away and storms move in Thursday (NOAA)

By Thursday the thin layer of African dust that has been drifting overhead will eventually clear out as the upper level low moves in from the Bahamas. This feature will bring a much better chance for wider coverage of storms across Florida. Some of those storms will be stronger than we have seen as well. The rain chance on Thursday stands at 60%. We could also see a few morning storms working in from the SE to the NW spinning around the low. Besides the rain we will see partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with a high around 90.

Friday the low pushes out into the Gulf and fades away but we will still see SE winds which will clash with the afternoon sea breeze and bring a good chance for late afternoon and evening storms on Friday. The rain chance stands at 60% for Friday. Temperatures will be near the seasonal averages which are 91 for a high and 75 for a low.

Over the weekend look for typical summer conditions with mostly sunny skies in the morning followed by partly cloudy skies in the afternoon with a really good chance for scattered storms in the afternoon.

Disturbance 2 likely to develop and head toward Texas (National Hurricane Center)

In the tropics we are still watching 3 areas for possible development. One disturbance in the eastern Caribbean has a really good chance of becoming a named storm by Saturday in the west Caribbean. This one looks to stay well to our south and head toward Mexico or Texas next week.

The other 2 are out in the central Atlantic and should not have any impacts on any land over the next 5 days.

For boaters look for winds out of the SE turning to the NW at 5-10 knots with seas 2 feet or less and a light chop on the waters.

