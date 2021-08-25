SMH reports 4 more COVID-19 patient deaths Wednesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Memorial Hospital is reporting four more patient deaths following its latest COVID-19 update.

Sarasota Memorial Hospital confirmed to ABC7 that they have leased a refrigeration truck to help store bodies if death rates rise at the hospital beyond their capacity.

Kim Savage, spokesperson for the hospital, released the following statement, “We leased a refrigerated trailer as a precautionary measure to expand the capacity of our morgue in case it is needed during this fourth wave of the pandemic. The trailer is not in use at the moment, but is being prepared in case we see a surge in the coming days/weeks.”

ICU beds are also close to reaching the latest set capacity, which is monitored by a team of physicians on site.

Here are the latest stats:

Hospital / ICU Capacity

Today’s patient census: 824

Today’s COVID-positive patients total: 273 (278 yesterday)

Today’s ICU census: 89 (86 yesterday)

COVID-positive patients in ICU today: 59 (52 yesterday)

% Unvaccinated COVID-positive patients in the hospital: 90%*

Total hospital beds: 839

ICU bed capacity: 97

* Estimate based on vaccination status shared by patients or validated by an official source; this information is updated on Mondays and Thursdays.

COVID-19 Test Results

7-Day SMH positivity rate: 18.3% (18.9% for week ending Aug. 20, 2021)Patients who have tested positive (excludes repeat positives): 6,376 **Patients who have tested negative: 101,125 **

** Reflects patients tested through SMH systems since March 2, 2020.

Cumulative COVID-19 Patient Update ***

Patients hospitalized since outbreak began: 3,809 (3,771 yesterday)Patients treated/discharged: 4,576 (4,510 yesterday) {outpatients treated in the ER but not hospitalized and inpatients who have been treated and discharged or cleared by infection control but not yet discharged}Patient deaths: 331 (327 yesterday)

