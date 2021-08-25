Advertise With Us
Sign of the times? Harry Styles will require proof of negative COVID test, masks at Tampa show

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Harry Styles, popular singer and actor, will be heading to Tampa for his “Love on Tour” shows. The star’s management team says that ticket holders must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test within 48 hours prior to entry or proof of full COVID-19 vaccination, in addition to wearing a mask, in order to attend the Sunday, October 10 show at Amalie Arena.

Children under the age of 12 may attend the concert if they provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of the show.

In addition, all venue staff at each show will also be following the same protocols and will need to provide proof of a negative test result or proof of full COVID-19 vaccination, as well as wear a mask at all times.

Requiring testing, or proof of vaccination, is the best way to protect the health and safety of our crew and fans, and is quickly becoming the new standard for concerts around the US.

