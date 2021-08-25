Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Search warrant in Charlotte County yields over 38 grams of Fentanyl, and methamphetamine

(Charlotte County Sherriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A search warrant within a Port Charlotte home yielded over 38.6 grams of Fentanyl and 15.3 grams of Methamphetamine.

The search was conducted August 24 at 1270 Ramsdel Street in Port Charlotte by the Narcotics unit, with assistance from SWAT and Marine Patrol. They also found empty plastic baggies, used syringes, and several illegal controlled substances including Clonazepam, Methadone, Amphetamine, and Alprazolam, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

Daymond Davis Nolte (10-29-79) and Daniel Paul Rogers (07-20-72), the residents, were placed under arrest and are currently housed at the Charlotte County Jail on no bond.

Daymond Davis Nolte was placed under arrest with four counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription, trafficking fentanyl, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Daniel Paul Rogers was placed under arrest for trafficking fentanyl, possession of fentanyl with intent to sell, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This woman was captured on surveillance taking over $1K worth of items
Sarasota Police searching for St. Armands shoplifter
Scene on Lido Beach
Body found on Lido Key Beach
Man found dead in North Port home.
50-year-old man found dead in North Port home
Sarasota police investigating stabbing incident on Bee Ridge Road
SMH leases refrigerator truck as COVID hospitalizations climb

Latest News

Jim Rieser is the new Chief of Sarasota Police.
Sarasota Police Chief Jim Rieser announces retirement, Troche named interim
SMH reports 4 more COVID-19 patient deaths Wednesday
Get your resumes ready! Suncoast job seekers are welcome to attend a hiring expo hosted by...
Manatee County government to hold job fair Thursday
Modrick Discovering the Suncoast
Discovering the Suncoast: Hernando de Who???