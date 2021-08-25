Search warrant in Charlotte County yields over 38 grams of Fentanyl, and methamphetamine

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A search warrant within a Port Charlotte home yielded over 38.6 grams of Fentanyl and 15.3 grams of Methamphetamine.

The search was conducted August 24 at 1270 Ramsdel Street in Port Charlotte by the Narcotics unit, with assistance from SWAT and Marine Patrol. They also found empty plastic baggies, used syringes, and several illegal controlled substances including Clonazepam, Methadone, Amphetamine, and Alprazolam, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

Daymond Davis Nolte (10-29-79) and Daniel Paul Rogers (07-20-72), the residents, were placed under arrest and are currently housed at the Charlotte County Jail on no bond.

Daymond Davis Nolte was placed under arrest with four counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription, trafficking fentanyl, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Daniel Paul Rogers was placed under arrest for trafficking fentanyl, possession of fentanyl with intent to sell, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

