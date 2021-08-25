Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Sarasota Police Chief Jim Rieser announces retirement

Jim Rieser is the new Chief of Sarasota Police.
Jim Rieser is the new Chief of Sarasota Police.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After being named chief of the Sarasota Police Department in January, Jim Rieser has announced his retirement effective at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Rieser cited unexpected health issues as his reason. He was named chief following the resignation of Chief Bernadette DePino at the beginning of 2021.

“Because of recent unexpected health issues and after much consideration and reflection, I have submitted my retirement.  I have been honored and humbled to serve as the Chief of Police for the past seven months,” said Chief Rieser. “It’s been an honor to serve this beautiful community I consider paradise over the past 29 years. The professionalism, integrity, and level of service of the men and women of the Sarasota Police Department are above and beyond what any leader could ask for.”

Rieser joined the Sarasota Police Department in April 1992. Since joining the ranks of the Sarasota Police Department, Chief Rieser served in the Patrol Division, Professional Standards Division, Narcotics and Criminal Investigations Division, and most recently was the commander of the Support Services Division before being appointed Chief of Police in January 2021. During his service, he was awarded a Life-Saving Medal, Distinguished Service Medal, and Meritorious Service Medal, as well as several commendations.

An interim chief will be named later today.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This woman was captured on surveillance taking over $1K worth of items
Sarasota Police searching for St. Armands shoplifter
Man found dead in North Port home.
50-year-old man found dead in North Port home
Sarasota police investigating stabbing incident on Bee Ridge Road
Scene on Lido Beach
Body found on Lido Key Beach
SMH leases refrigerator truck as COVID hospitalizations climb

Latest News

Get your resumes ready! Suncoast job seekers are welcome to attend a hiring expo hosted by...
Manatee County government to hold job fair Thursday
Modrick Discovering the Suncoast
Hernando de Who???
Tropical Outlook
Good Morning Suncoast Weather Wednesday Morning - Tropics heating up!
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6:30am Wednesday August 25
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6:30am Wednesday August 25