Sarasota Police Chief Jim Rieser announces retirement

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After being named chief of the Sarasota Police Department in January, Jim Rieser has announced his retirement effective at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Rieser cited unexpected health issues as his reason. He was named chief following the resignation of Chief Bernadette DePino at the beginning of 2021.

“Because of recent unexpected health issues and after much consideration and reflection, I have submitted my retirement. I have been honored and humbled to serve as the Chief of Police for the past seven months,” said Chief Rieser. “It’s been an honor to serve this beautiful community I consider paradise over the past 29 years. The professionalism, integrity, and level of service of the men and women of the Sarasota Police Department are above and beyond what any leader could ask for.”

Rieser joined the Sarasota Police Department in April 1992. Since joining the ranks of the Sarasota Police Department, Chief Rieser served in the Patrol Division, Professional Standards Division, Narcotics and Criminal Investigations Division, and most recently was the commander of the Support Services Division before being appointed Chief of Police in January 2021. During his service, he was awarded a Life-Saving Medal, Distinguished Service Medal, and Meritorious Service Medal, as well as several commendations.

An interim chief will be named later today.

