Read Chief Jim Rieser’s retirement letter to City of Sarasota

Chief Jim Rieser
Chief Jim Rieser(SPD)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Police Chief Jim Rieser announced his retirement suddenly, after being named Sarasota’s Police Chief in January.

Rieser cited unexpected health issues but thanked Mayor Hagen Brody and City Manager Marlon Brown for their support.

“It’s been an honor to serve this beautiful community I consider paradise over the past 29 years. The professionalism, integrity, and level of service of the men and women of the Sarasota Police Department are above and beyond what any leader could ask for.”

Sarasota City Manager Brown appointed Deputy Chief Rex Troche as interim Chief of Police. You can read Rieser’s retirement letter below.

