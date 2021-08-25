Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Manatee County Government to hold job fair Thursday

Get your resumes ready! Suncoast job seekers are welcome to attend a hiring expo hosted by...
Get your resumes ready! Suncoast job seekers are welcome to attend a hiring expo hosted by Manatee County Government on Thursday.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Government announced they will be holding a hiring event Thursday, Aug. 26.

The 2021 Manatee County Hiring Expo will be held from 3-7pm at the Bradenton Area Convention Center. Officials will be hiring on the spot for dozens of positions, including Transit Operator, Custodian, Vet Tech, Paramedic, Maintenance Techs, 911 Telecommunicator, Senior Building Trades Worker, and much more.

You can learn more at www.mymanatee.org/hr

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This woman was captured on surveillance taking over $1K worth of items
Sarasota Police searching for St. Armands shoplifter
Man found dead in North Port home.
50-year-old man found dead in North Port home
Sarasota police investigating stabbing incident on Bee Ridge Road
Scene on Lido Beach
Body found on Lido Key Beach
SMH leases refrigerator truck as COVID hospitalizations climb

Latest News

Modrick Discovering the Suncoast
Hernando de Who???
Tropical Outlook
Good Morning Suncoast Weather Wednesday Morning - Tropics heating up!
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6:30am Wednesday August 25
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6:30am Wednesday August 25
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Wednesday August 25
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Wednesday August 25