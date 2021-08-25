Hot and dry Wednesday, wet Thursday!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Some drier air moves overhead Wednesday, keeping thunderstorm activity way down for the day.

But we’re tracking a small low pressure moving over Florida for Thursday, which will bring in more thunderstorms, which could also linger into Friday. Scattered afternoon storms continue into the weekend.

Red tide continues to affect our southern beaches more than our northern ones for the time being.

Red Tide (Station)

And there are two developing systems in the tropics with a 70% chance of becoming Ida and Julian in the next five days. One is far into the Atlantic, the other off the coast of Central America. The second one could move into the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend, and more likely to push toward the Texas/Louisiana coast early next week. So far, no storms to threaten Florida in the immediate future!

Tropical Outlook (Station)

