Hernando de Who???

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hernando de Soto - A man from Spain, a Conquistador, who landed on the Suncoast in 1539 and changed the destiny of the Suncoast and the southeast United States. There’s even a National Monument in his name in Bradenton. But it seems many people here have forgotten him completely.

Now his legacy is changing, thanks to the Hernando De Soto Historical Society in Bradenton, which uses his memory to give back to the city. And there is one other lasting part of de Soto’s voyage from Spain 400 years ago. He brought 600 black Iberian hogs with him as a food source in the New World. The descendants of that food source are the wild razorback hogs found across the southeastern USA!

