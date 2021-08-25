Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Hernando de Who???

Discovering the Suncoast, August 25, 2021
By Mike Modrick
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hernando de Soto - A man from Spain, a Conquistador, who landed on the Suncoast in 1539 and changed the destiny of the Suncoast and the southeast United States. There’s even a National Monument in his name in Bradenton. But it seems many people here have forgotten him completely.

Now his legacy is changing, thanks to the Hernando De Soto Historical Society in Bradenton, which uses his memory to give back to the city. And there is one other lasting part of de Soto’s voyage from Spain 400 years ago. He brought 600 black Iberian hogs with him as a food source in the New World. The descendants of that food source are the wild razorback hogs found across the southeastern USA!

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This woman was captured on surveillance taking over $1K worth of items
Sarasota Police searching for St. Armands shoplifter
Man found dead in North Port home.
50-year-old man found dead in North Port home
Sarasota police investigating stabbing incident on Bee Ridge Road
Scene on Lido Beach
Body found on Lido Key Beach
SMH leases refrigerator truck as COVID hospitalizations climb

Latest News

Tropical Outlook
Good Morning Suncoast Weather Wednesday Morning - Tropics heating up!
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6:30am Wednesday August 25
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6:30am Wednesday August 25
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Wednesday August 25
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Wednesday August 25
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands