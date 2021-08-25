Advertise With Us
City of Tampa will require employees to be vaccinated

The City of Tampa will mandate COVID-19 vaccines for employees
The City of Tampa will mandate COVID-19 vaccines for employees
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TAMPA Fla. (WWSB) - Tampa Mayor Jane Castor announced during a press conference Wednesday that all City employees will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Castor stated that employees must be fully vaccinated by Sept. 30. There will be exemptions but employees exempt from taking the vaccine must wear an N95 face mask covering while working and they must also take weekly COVID test. Workers who have a positive antibody test will also be exempt.

The mayor stopped short of saying anyone would be terminated for refusing to comply and stated she clearly understood individual rights.

“...If we didn’t mandate vaccines we would still have polio and smallpox.” Castor explained.

The City of Tampa employs approximately 4,700 individuals.

