Body found on Lido Key Beach

LIDO KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - A drowning victim has been found on Lido Key Beach.

The call went out right around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday at 400 Benjamin Franklin Dr. for a reported body at the water’s edge.

The spokesperson for the Sarasota Police Department told ABC7 that there were no obvious signs of foul play. They said the body found was an adult female in her 50s or 60s.

Sarasota Police are still investigating the incident.

