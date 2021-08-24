SMH leases refrigerator truck as COVID hospitalizations climb

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Memorial Hospital confirmed to ABC7 that they have leased a refrigeration truck to help store bodies if death rates rise at the hospital.

Kim Savage, spokesperson for SMH released the following statement, “We leased a refrigerated trailer as a precautionary measure to expand the capacity of our morgue in case it is needed during this fourth wave of the pandemic. The trailer is not in use at the moment, but is being prepared in case we see a surge in the coming days/weeks.”

The move is a precautionary one as cases increase. As of Tuesday there are 86 ICU patients and a total of 97 beds.

SMH has a team of clinicians who monitor COVID-19 census counts and public health indicators to determine when ICU beds need to be added.

Here is Tuesday’s census for the hospital:

Hospital / ICU Capacity

Today’s patient census: 808

Today’s COVID-positive patients total: 278 (274 yesterday)

Today’s ICU census: 86 (80 yesterday)

COVID-positive patients in ICU today: 52 (48 yesterday)

% Unvaccinated COVID-positive patients in the hospital: 90%*

Total hospital beds: 839

ICU bed capacity: 97

