Sarasota Police searching for St. Armands shoplifter

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Do you recognize this woman ?

Sarasota Police say this woman was captured on camera at a store in the 300 block of St. Armands Circle. Employees there told police that she made off with $1072 worth of clothing items.

If you have any information, please call police at 941-263-6070.

