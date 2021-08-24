Advertise With Us
Sarasota Police searching for St. Armands shoplifter

This woman was captured on surveillance taking over $1K worth of items
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Do you recognize this woman ?

Sarasota Police say this woman was captured on camera at a store in the 300 block of St. Armands Circle. Employees there told police that she made off with $1072 worth of clothing items.

If you have any information, please call police at 941-263-6070.

