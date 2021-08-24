Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Sarasota police investigating stabbing incident on Bee Ridge Road

(KEYC Photo)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police say they are investigating after a woman was stabbed near U.S. 41 and Bee Ridge Road Monday night.

Police and EMS responded shortly after 11 p.m., after a passerby reported a woman at the intersection covered in blood. The women was treated at the scene but refused to cooperate with an investigation and did not want to press charges, a police spokeswoman said.

No suspect has been established and the case has been referred to detectives, police said.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarasota sheriff’s office reports 94 employees with COVID-19 symptoms, 60 positive cases
A crash is causing backups on I-75 North in North Port
First Alert Traffic: Crash causing back up on I-75 in North Port
Question of the Day: Did you send your kids to school with a mask today?
Governor DeSantis announces new monoclonal antibody treatment site in Bradenton.
DeSantis responds to controversial Associated Press article on ties to Regeneron
Man found dead in North Port home.
50-year-old man found dead in North Port home

Latest News

Graphic
Isolated afternoon storms - Until Thursday!
GMS Weather Tuesday
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast Weather 6am
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6:30am Tuesday August 24
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6:30am Tuesday August 24
Bradenton driver involved in fatal Lee County crash