Sarasota police investigating stabbing incident on Bee Ridge Road
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police say they are investigating after a woman was stabbed near U.S. 41 and Bee Ridge Road Monday night.
Police and EMS responded shortly after 11 p.m., after a passerby reported a woman at the intersection covered in blood. The women was treated at the scene but refused to cooperate with an investigation and did not want to press charges, a police spokeswoman said.
No suspect has been established and the case has been referred to detectives, police said.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.