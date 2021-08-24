Sarasota police investigating stabbing incident on Bee Ridge Road

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police say they are investigating after a woman was stabbed near U.S. 41 and Bee Ridge Road Monday night.

Police and EMS responded shortly after 11 p.m., after a passerby reported a woman at the intersection covered in blood. The women was treated at the scene but refused to cooperate with an investigation and did not want to press charges, a police spokeswoman said.

No suspect has been established and the case has been referred to detectives, police said.

