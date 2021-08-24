‘No swim advisory’ remains in effect for portions of Bayfront Park North on Anna Maria Island

ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. (WWSB) - A “no swim advisory” sign in the northern section of Bayfront Park on Anna Maria Island says it all. Manatee County Health officials are urging people to stay out of the water at this location for now.

This is the only beach in Manatee County that currently has a no swim advisory. It’s because of the higher bacteria levels. This water can have some health effects on people if they swim in it and especially if they swallow some of it.

“It’s not something that’s super common, but it is something we want to alert the public too,” said Chris Tittel, communications manager for the Manatee County Department of Health. “You can bring all kinds of health problems to yourself if you swim out into waters that have higher levels of bacterial content.”

“We’ll be more cautious but it did not keep us out of the water at all today,” said Myrna Barba, an Anna Maria Island visitor from South Carolina. “Actually, we’ve been here for several hours and have enjoyed being out in the water.”

Officials will be conducting at least two more water samples this week. If the bacteria levels meet the EPA standards, then the no swim advisory will be lifted.

