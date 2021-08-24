Advertise With Us
Josh Duggar attorneys seek dismissal of child porn charges

Josh Duggar faces child pornography charges.
Josh Duggar faces child pornography charges.(Source: Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Attorneys for former reality TV star Josh Duggar have filed motions seeking to dismiss child pornography charges against him.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that documents filed Friday ask for the charges to be dismissed.

The motions also ask for evidence to be suppressed, including all statements Duggar made to investigators, because they took his cellphone before he could call his lawyer and questioned him without his lawyer present.

Duggar, who starred on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting,” pleaded not guilty to charges he downloaded and possessed child pornography, some of which prosecutors said depicted the sexual abuse of toddlers.

