Isolated afternoon storms - Until Thursday!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Typical August weather continues through Wednesday, with a few pop up afternoon storms. Then Thursday a weak low pressure moves over Florida, which means more widespread storms are likely. By Friday and into the weekend we’re back to the hit-and-miss afternoon storms. Monday storms were minimal but still gave us 0.33″ around Lakewood Ranch.

Rain chances (Station)

We have more possibilities in the tropics developing. We’re tracking three areas that might develop before the end of August. The one with the best chance of developing is near the coast of Central America, which would most likely affect the southern Gulf of Mexico. We are nearing the peak of tropical storm season, which is September 11th. Stay tuned!

Tropical Outlook (Station)

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.