FHP searching for second vehicle in fatal pedestrian crash

If you have any information, contact law enforcement.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a second vehicle involved in a crash that killed a 26-year-old male.

The crash occurred on Aug 16 when the victim trying to cross U.S. 301 near 44th Avenue East, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say an SUV driven by an 83-year-old Bradenton man was heading south in the left lane of U.S. 301 at about 8:35 p.m., approaching the intersection of 44th Avenue East.

The pedestrian was hit by the SUV but troopers say a second unknown vehicle may have also hit the pedestrian. The unknown second vehicle did not remain on scene and troopers do not have a description. If anyone has information regarding this crash please contact the Florida Highway Patrol or Crimestoppers.

