Dead Manatee found at the Loreto Court Bay Access

By ABC7 Staff
Updated: 6 hours ago
NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) - A dead manatee carcass was found in Nokomis Monday afternoon, another update to that record number of sea cow deaths in the state of Florida which is rapidly approaching 1000 so far this year, but the cause of death of this sea cow is currently unknown.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission towed the carcass away for testing.

ABC7 asked the FWC about the cause of death and in a statement released they said testing is needed before they can determine if the cause of death was Red Tide related or if the Manatee was injured by a boat.

“It breaks my heart, so I hope people see this and hope this brings awareness to the problem,” said Noah Dehahn.

A heartbreak for Noah Dehahn has become more and more prevalent.

“Here we are again, I don’t know what to say it, it is heartbreaking more than anything,” said Dehahn.

Dehahn was the one who reported the dead manatee at the Loreto Bay access, he said the main concern is only for the future of manatees, but the environment as a whole.

“Look at the toxic sludge in our water, look at the dead manatee,” said Dehahn. “I don’t know what else it’s going to take to bring attention to this problem, more change than anything.”

