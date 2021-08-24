COVID-19 cases and exposures among Suncoast agencies

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Following the news that 94 Sarasota County Sheriff’s employees were out with COVID like symptoms, other law enforcements agencies have also reported case counts.

As of Monday, 94 workers were out at the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office with 60 confirmed COVID cases. Numbers at other agencies were varied. ABC7 has reached out to several agencies and will update this story with more numbers as they become available

BRADENTON POLICE DEPARTMENT: 6 positive cases, 7 in quarantine

SARASOTA POLICE DEPARTMENT: 6 positive COVID cases

MANATEE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE: 41 out for COVID symptoms. No word on positive cases

The Sarasota County Jail is currently reporting 48 positive cases. Almost all those cases are asymptomatic and the jail has vaccinated 778 inmates with 303 considered fully vaccinated.

