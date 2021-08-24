City of Venice suspends special event permits until further notice due to COVID

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Due to an increase of COVID-19 cases, the City of Venice has decided to cancel all special events until further notice.

As the pandemic continues, the city is once again suspending the issuance of special event permits. The decision, though not easy, was made out of “the interest of public health and safety. This suspension of permits applies to all special events scheduled for public property in Venice.

* Last week, Venice City Hall reinstituted former COVID health measures including the following:

* The wearing of masks for City employees when engaged in business with the public

* Increased placement and use of sanitation stations in public buildings

* Frequent full-room fogging and sanitizing of public buildings

* Staff and other internal meetings to be virtual when possible, on Teams or Zoom

* Remote and virtual working options for selected City employees

Once the exposure and numbers go down, events can reschedule.

