Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

City of Venice suspends special event permits until further notice due to COVID

(wwsb)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Due to an increase of COVID-19 cases, the City of Venice has decided to cancel all special events until further notice.

As the pandemic continues, the city is once again suspending the issuance of special event permits. The decision, though not easy, was made out of “the interest of public health and safety. This suspension of permits applies to all special events scheduled for public property in Venice.

* Last week, Venice City Hall reinstituted former COVID health measures including the following:

* The wearing of masks for City employees when engaged in business with the public

* Increased placement and use of sanitation stations in public buildings

* Frequent full-room fogging and sanitizing of public buildings

* Staff and other internal meetings to be virtual when possible, on Teams or Zoom

* Remote and virtual working options for selected City employees

Once the exposure and numbers go down, events can reschedule.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarasota sheriff’s office reports 94 employees with COVID-19 symptoms, 60 positive cases
A crash is causing backups on I-75 North in North Port
First Alert Traffic: Crash causing back up on I-75 in North Port
Question of the Day: Did you send your kids to school with a mask today?
Governor DeSantis announces new monoclonal antibody treatment site in Bradenton.
DeSantis responds to controversial Associated Press article on ties to Regeneron
Man found dead in North Port home.
50-year-old man found dead in North Port home

Latest News

Sarasota police investigating stabbing incident on Bee Ridge Road
Graphic
Isolated afternoon storms - Until Thursday!
GMS Weather Tuesday
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast Weather 6am
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6:30am Tuesday August 24
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6:30am Tuesday August 24