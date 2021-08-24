Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Bradenton driver involved in fatal Lee County crash

(AP GraphicsBank)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WWSB) - A driver from Bradenton was involved in a fatal collision Monday night in Fort Myers, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say a 52-year-old Bradenton woman was driving an SUV southbound in the center lane of U.S. 41, near Jamaica Bay Boulevard. At the same time, a 43-year-old man from Tifton, Georgia, was attempting to cross U.S. 41 on foot in the same location.

The SUV and pedestrian collided. The man was taken to a hospital where he later died. Neither the driver or the male passenger in the SUV were injured.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarasota sheriff’s office reports 94 employees with COVID-19 symptoms, 60 positive cases
A crash is causing backups on I-75 North in North Port
First Alert Traffic: Crash causing back up on I-75 in North Port
Question of the Day: Did you send your kids to school with a mask today?
Governor DeSantis announces new monoclonal antibody treatment site in Bradenton.
DeSantis responds to controversial Associated Press article on ties to Regeneron
Man found dead in North Port home.
50-year-old man found dead in North Port home

Latest News

Graphic
Isolated afternoon storms - Until Thursday!
GMS Weather Tuesday
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast Weather 6am
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6:30am Tuesday August 24
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6:30am Tuesday August 24
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Tuesday August 24
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Tuesday August 24