Bradenton driver involved in fatal Lee County crash

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WWSB) - A driver from Bradenton was involved in a fatal collision Monday night in Fort Myers, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say a 52-year-old Bradenton woman was driving an SUV southbound in the center lane of U.S. 41, near Jamaica Bay Boulevard. At the same time, a 43-year-old man from Tifton, Georgia, was attempting to cross U.S. 41 on foot in the same location.

The SUV and pedestrian collided. The man was taken to a hospital where he later died. Neither the driver or the male passenger in the SUV were injured.

