Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

American Airlines flight forced to return to SRQ with windshield issue

(CBS Denver)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An American Airlines flight from Sarasota Bradenton International Airport to Washington, D.C. was forced to return to Sarasota shortly after takeoff Tuesday because of a cracked windshield, airport officials said.

Airport CEO Rick Piccolo told ABC7 the flight, which the airline’s website identifies as American Flight 4789 to Reagan National Airport, took off at it’s normal time of 11:46 a.m., when pilots discovered a crack in the windshield of the Embraer 170 twin-engine jet.

Piccolo said the pilots followed standard procedure and returned to the airport, after burning off fuel before landing.

Piccolo said the aircraft, crew and passengers were never in danger. The crack was not thought to be caused by a bird strike or other collision, he added.

The flight resumed at 3:06 p.m., and was scheduled to land at Reagan National at 5:23 p.m., according to the tracking website FlightAware.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found dead in North Port home.
50-year-old man found dead in North Port home
Sarasota sheriff’s office reports 94 employees with COVID-19 symptoms, 60 positive cases
A crash is causing backups on I-75 North in North Port
First Alert Traffic: Crash causing back up on I-75 in North Port
Governor DeSantis announces new monoclonal antibody treatment site in Bradenton.
DeSantis responds to controversial Associated Press article on ties to Regeneron
Question of the Day: Did you send your kids to school with a mask today?

Latest News

COVID-19 cases and exposures among Suncoast agencies
This woman was captured on surveillance taking over $1K worth of items
Sarasota Police searching for St. Armands shoplifter
SMH leases refrigerator truck as COVID hospitalizations climb
WWSB Generic Stock 6
FHP searching for second vehicle in fatal pedestrian crash