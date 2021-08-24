American Airlines flight forced to return to SRQ with windshield issue

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An American Airlines flight from Sarasota Bradenton International Airport to Washington, D.C. was forced to return to Sarasota shortly after takeoff Tuesday because of a cracked windshield, airport officials said.

Airport CEO Rick Piccolo told ABC7 the flight, which the airline’s website identifies as American Flight 4789 to Reagan National Airport, took off at it’s normal time of 11:46 a.m., when pilots discovered a crack in the windshield of the Embraer 170 twin-engine jet.

Piccolo said the pilots followed standard procedure and returned to the airport, after burning off fuel before landing.

Piccolo said the aircraft, crew and passengers were never in danger. The crack was not thought to be caused by a bird strike or other collision, he added.

The flight resumed at 3:06 p.m., and was scheduled to land at Reagan National at 5:23 p.m., according to the tracking website FlightAware.

