50-year-old man found dead in North Port home

Man found dead in North Port home.
Man found dead in North Port home.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - According to police, a 50-year-old man has been found dead at a home in North Port.

The incident took place on Savia Street around 5 p.m. on Monday.

Police say the man’s daughter was going over to the home to take him some medicine after receiving a call from him saying he wasn’t feeling well.

When she arrived at the home, she found the man dead. At this time, foul play is not suspected in this case.

This incident remains under investigation.

