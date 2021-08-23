Advertise With Us
Where’s Wade? Siesta Key Rum Distillery

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Siesta Key Rum Distillery has been serving up shots and winning awards for years here on the Suncoast.

If you’re like us, you might wonder what makes it so special and just how it came to be in the first place.

Luckily, there’s a free tour where the team explains it all.

Wyatt Roberts is the lead distiller at Siesta Key Rum, and one of the people you’ll meet along the tour.

Roberts said the tour runs about an hour, and squeezes in a lot of interesting information

“We go into the history of the company a bit so you get to know us a bit better, the process that actually makes the rum,” Roberts said.

Founded in 2007 by Troy Roberts, this family-owned business has become a Suncoast staple, but the small-scale distillery has also made their name among the big dogs

“We’ve taken best in class for coconut, our spiced rum, a few of our aged spiced rum as well.”

Roberts said the secret is in care they put into each batch.

“When we’re making coconut rum, we’re taking actual toasted coconut flakes and soaking it in the rum… so its very authentic flavor, it’s a stronger flavor and it makes a much better product”

If you’re up for a history lesson and trying free samples while supporting a Suncoast business, Siesta Key Kum Distillery is a must for your bucket list.

“I’d say that it’s free rum and you don’t really have anything to lose, so might as well make it a part of your day and come on over,” Roberts said.

