Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Tropics remain active with 3 areas being watched closely

Scattered storms in the forecast each day for Suncoast this week
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The remnants of Henri continue to produce heavy rain over the NE causing more flooding concerns there. Henri is now moving east and is expected to move out to sea on Tuesday.

While Henri fades Ida could be developing by this weekend. Right now we are watching 3 tropical disturbances in the Atlantic basin. A tropical wave in the eastern Caribbean has a really good chance of developing as it tracks to the west at 20 mph by Saturday. Long range forecast models show it staying well to our south moving toward the Yucatan and then toward Mexico mainland and Texas early next week.

Ida looks to form over the weekend
Ida looks to form over the weekend(National Hurricane Center)

Two other tropical disturbances are well out in the Atlantic which have a good chance of becoming tropical depressions or storms over the next several days but will not have any impacts on the U.S. anytime soon.

This is the time of year tropical cyclones can pop up quickly so make sure you have your hurricane disaster kit all ready in case something were to hit here. There isn’t anything directly threatening the Suncoast at this time.

On Tuesday expect partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers in the Gulf followed by a 40% chance for scattered afternoon and evening storms with a bulk of the storms well inland. The high on Tuesday will be around 92 degrees. Winds will be very light so the storms that develop will bring some heavy rain at times which may prompt flood advisories for places along the Suncoast.

Dry air due to dust from Africa will limit coverage of storms expected
Dry air due to dust from Africa will limit coverage of storms expected(NOAA)

Wednesday we will see an upper level low move in overhead but with a thin layer of Saharan dust as well this should negate what would normally be a bigger rain event. We will still see some big storms on Weds. but they shouldn’t be widespread. The rain chance is at 40%. Highs will be around 90 for most.

Thursday we will still have the same situation on Thursday with mainly afternoon and evening thunderstorms with a high in the low 90′s.

The weekend is looking to be a typical summer situation with partly cloudy skies and scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WWSB First Alert Weather 4 p.m. weather Monday 8/23/2021
WWSB First Alert Weather 4 p.m. weather Monday 8/23/2021

Most Read

Governor DeSantis announces new monoclonal antibody treatment site in Bradenton.
Governor DeSantis opens new monoclonal antibody treatment site in Bradenton
SeaWorld said a post-mortem exam will try to determine the cause of death, but the results may...
Killer whale dies suddenly at SeaWorld
Video: Sarasota Memorial reaches insurance agreement
Sarasota Memorial Hospital hits record number of COVID cases, ICU patients rising
Emergency meeting underway at Sarasota County Schools over masks.
Sarasota County School District Board passes mask mandate for the district
The Sarasota County Jail
Inmate dies in Sarasota County Jail

Latest News

WWSB First Alert Weather 4 p.m. weather Monday 8/23/2021
WWSB First Alert Weather 4 p.m. weather Monday 8/23/2021
Graphic
More afternoon and evening storms to start the week!
Futurecast
Futurecast
Rain chances for Monday increase the further inland.
The heat and scattered storm pattern continues