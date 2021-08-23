Tropics remain active with 3 areas being watched closely

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The remnants of Henri continue to produce heavy rain over the NE causing more flooding concerns there. Henri is now moving east and is expected to move out to sea on Tuesday.

While Henri fades Ida could be developing by this weekend. Right now we are watching 3 tropical disturbances in the Atlantic basin. A tropical wave in the eastern Caribbean has a really good chance of developing as it tracks to the west at 20 mph by Saturday. Long range forecast models show it staying well to our south moving toward the Yucatan and then toward Mexico mainland and Texas early next week.

Ida looks to form over the weekend (National Hurricane Center)

Two other tropical disturbances are well out in the Atlantic which have a good chance of becoming tropical depressions or storms over the next several days but will not have any impacts on the U.S. anytime soon.

This is the time of year tropical cyclones can pop up quickly so make sure you have your hurricane disaster kit all ready in case something were to hit here. There isn’t anything directly threatening the Suncoast at this time.

On Tuesday expect partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers in the Gulf followed by a 40% chance for scattered afternoon and evening storms with a bulk of the storms well inland. The high on Tuesday will be around 92 degrees. Winds will be very light so the storms that develop will bring some heavy rain at times which may prompt flood advisories for places along the Suncoast.

Dry air due to dust from Africa will limit coverage of storms expected (NOAA)

Wednesday we will see an upper level low move in overhead but with a thin layer of Saharan dust as well this should negate what would normally be a bigger rain event. We will still see some big storms on Weds. but they shouldn’t be widespread. The rain chance is at 40%. Highs will be around 90 for most.

Thursday we will still have the same situation on Thursday with mainly afternoon and evening thunderstorms with a high in the low 90′s.

The weekend is looking to be a typical summer situation with partly cloudy skies and scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.