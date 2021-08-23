Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Suncoast Residents React to Phizer Approval

Some say they will reconsider getting the shots
By Craig Nigrelli
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As the Food and Drug Administration approved the Phizer vaccine on Monday saying it will instill additional confidence in people to get vaccinated for Covid-19, ABC7 went to find out if that’s actually true.

We took our camera to the Bradenton Riverwalk and spoke to some people who have been reluctant to get vaccinated. Jennifer Reinke said, “For me I believe that to be true. I scheduled my vaccine for today. That’s what I was waiting on, the little kick that I needed so yes I do think it makes a big difference. "

Alex Valdez of West Palm Beach added that he too will likely now get vaccinated now that the FDA has given its approval to Phizer. He said, “Probably yes the other ones they were talking about it but there was never approval before. " He added that the government stamp of approval on a vaccine gives him peace of mind.

One woman, who was playing with her son on the playground nearby, said that with Covid-19 once again on the upswing more people are paying attention and will likely take action to protect themselves.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor DeSantis announces new monoclonal antibody treatment site in Bradenton.
Governor DeSantis opens new monoclonal antibody treatment site in Bradenton
SeaWorld said a post-mortem exam will try to determine the cause of death, but the results may...
Killer whale dies suddenly at SeaWorld
Video: Sarasota Memorial reaches insurance agreement
Sarasota Memorial Hospital hits record number of COVID cases, ICU patients rising
Emergency meeting underway at Sarasota County Schools over masks.
Sarasota County School District Board passes mask mandate for the district
The Sarasota County Jail
Inmate dies in Sarasota County Jail

Latest News

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office out 94 employees with COVID symptoms, 60 positive cases.
Armed forces help with evacuations in Afghanistan.
Events in Afghanistan trigger local veterans
Ida looks to form over the weekend
Tropics remain active with 3 areas being watched closely
Armed forces help with evacuations in Afghanistan.
Local veterans feeling the impacts of events in Afghanistan