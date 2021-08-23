Suncoast Residents React to Phizer Approval

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As the Food and Drug Administration approved the Phizer vaccine on Monday saying it will instill additional confidence in people to get vaccinated for Covid-19, ABC7 went to find out if that’s actually true.

We took our camera to the Bradenton Riverwalk and spoke to some people who have been reluctant to get vaccinated. Jennifer Reinke said, “For me I believe that to be true. I scheduled my vaccine for today. That’s what I was waiting on, the little kick that I needed so yes I do think it makes a big difference. "

Alex Valdez of West Palm Beach added that he too will likely now get vaccinated now that the FDA has given its approval to Phizer. He said, “Probably yes the other ones they were talking about it but there was never approval before. " He added that the government stamp of approval on a vaccine gives him peace of mind.

One woman, who was playing with her son on the playground nearby, said that with Covid-19 once again on the upswing more people are paying attention and will likely take action to protect themselves.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.