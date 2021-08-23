Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Shipping crisis could impact your holiday shopping

The disruption to the global supply chain since the start of the pandemic has spurred a...
The disruption to the global supply chain since the start of the pandemic has spurred a shortage of products, which means fewer choices and higher costs.(Canva/Minerva Studio)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It’s only August, but you may want to get an early start on holiday shopping and expect to cough up a little extra dough for gifts this year.

The shipping crisis is getting worse, and it could mean higher prices for shoppers and retailers.

The disruption to the global supply chain since the start of the pandemic has spurred a shortage of products, which means fewer choices and higher costs.

Most recently, a China terminal shut down because of a positive COVID-19 case, causing bottlenecks and delays for other shipping lines.

There’s also a truck driver shortage in the U.S. and U.K. As a result, air terminals are also receiving excessive freight.

U.S. airports, like Chicago, have delays up to two weeks to collect that cargo.

The CEO of Adidas is already saying the company won’t be able to meet the strong demand in the second half of this year.

Some companies are moving productions to other areas but are still seeing delays.

Copyright 2021 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor DeSantis announces new monoclonal antibody treatment site in Bradenton.
Governor DeSantis opens new monoclonal antibody treatment site in Bradenton
SeaWorld said a post-mortem exam will try to determine the cause of death, but the results may...
Killer whale dies suddenly at SeaWorld
Video: Sarasota Memorial reaches insurance agreement
Sarasota Memorial Hospital hits record number of COVID cases, ICU patients rising
Emergency meeting underway at Sarasota County Schools over masks.
Sarasota County School District Board passes mask mandate for the district
The Sarasota County Jail
Inmate dies in Sarasota County Jail

Latest News

The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks at a press event regarding the Emergency Rental Assistance...
Budget clash pits moderate Democrats against Biden, Pelosi
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Deadly gunfire at airport; Taliban insist on US pullout date
Governor Ron DeSantis announced that tomorrow, August 24th, a new monoclonal antibody treatment...
DeSantis to open monoclonal antibody site in Englewood