Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

SCSO: Felon arrested after crashing stolen car

Dahowd Alyan
Dahowd Alyan(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Sheriff’s officials say that they arrested a Sarasota man after he crashed a stolen vehicle on Siesta Key and fled the scene.

According to a release, the crash happened on Sunday morning just after 11 a.m. Deputies were called to the crash involving a black SUV and white Mazda near the 4300 block of Midnight Pass Road. According to witnesses, the white Mazda turned southbound from Higel Avenue at a high rate of speed into the opposite lane, striking the black SUV head on before colliding with a nearby fence. The driver of the white Mazda fled on foot before deputies arrived on scene.

Deputies discovered that the Mazda was stolen. With assistance from the agency’s Aviation, Marine and K-9 Units as well as the Longboat Key and Sarasota Police Departments, deputies searched the area for the suspect who was later identified as Dahowd Alyan.

In an attempt to locate Alyan, a reverse 911 call was placed to all residents within a two-mile radius of the vehicle crash. Around 1 p.m., after receiving several tips from the public, deputies located Alyan on foot on Mall Drive. He was taken into custody.

Alyan has been charged with three counts of Leaving the Scene of a Crash with Property Damage, Leaving the Scene of a Crash with Injuries, Driving While License Suspended and Violation of Probation. He has more than 20 prior local arrests on charges including Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon, Burglary, Grand Theft, Fraud, Drug Possession and more. He remains in custody without bond and faces additional charges from the Sarasota Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor DeSantis announces new monoclonal antibody treatment site in Bradenton.
Governor DeSantis opens new monoclonal antibody treatment site in Bradenton
SeaWorld said a post-mortem exam will try to determine the cause of death, but the results may...
Killer whale dies suddenly at SeaWorld
Video: Sarasota Memorial reaches insurance agreement
Sarasota Memorial Hospital hits record number of COVID cases, ICU patients rising
Emergency meeting underway at Sarasota County Schools over masks.
Sarasota County School District Board passes mask mandate for the district
Seabird
Red Tide on the Suncoast takes a toll on local seabirds

Latest News

Deputy Broadhead (Right) pictured with Sheriff Grady Judd (Left)
Polk County Sheriff mourns loss of deputy to COVID-19
Governor DeSantis announces new monoclonal antibody treatment site in Bradenton.
DeSantis responds to controversial Associated Press article on ties to Regeneron
Attorney General Ashely Moody warns of COVID-19 relief scams
Question of the Day: Did you send your kids to school with a mask today?