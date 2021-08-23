SCSO: Felon arrested after crashing stolen car

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Sheriff’s officials say that they arrested a Sarasota man after he crashed a stolen vehicle on Siesta Key and fled the scene.

According to a release, the crash happened on Sunday morning just after 11 a.m. Deputies were called to the crash involving a black SUV and white Mazda near the 4300 block of Midnight Pass Road. According to witnesses, the white Mazda turned southbound from Higel Avenue at a high rate of speed into the opposite lane, striking the black SUV head on before colliding with a nearby fence. The driver of the white Mazda fled on foot before deputies arrived on scene.

Deputies discovered that the Mazda was stolen. With assistance from the agency’s Aviation, Marine and K-9 Units as well as the Longboat Key and Sarasota Police Departments, deputies searched the area for the suspect who was later identified as Dahowd Alyan.

In an attempt to locate Alyan, a reverse 911 call was placed to all residents within a two-mile radius of the vehicle crash. Around 1 p.m., after receiving several tips from the public, deputies located Alyan on foot on Mall Drive. He was taken into custody.

Alyan has been charged with three counts of Leaving the Scene of a Crash with Property Damage, Leaving the Scene of a Crash with Injuries, Driving While License Suspended and Violation of Probation. He has more than 20 prior local arrests on charges including Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon, Burglary, Grand Theft, Fraud, Drug Possession and more. He remains in custody without bond and faces additional charges from the Sarasota Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.