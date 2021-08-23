Advertise With Us
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office out 94 employees with COVID symptoms, 60 positive cases.

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The spokesperson with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s office confirms they are down 94 employees because of COVID symptoms.

In an email on Monday, SCSO spokeswomen Kaitlyn Perez, said 60 people tested positive for the coronavirus at their office.

“We are taking precautions in many ways to include masking deputies in the courthouse and in our facility when they are in close contact with inmates,” said Perez.

She says they don’t have a staffing shortage due to the outbreak because they are supplementing areas impacted by the positive cases and employees with COVID symptoms.

Perez says they are urging any employee experiencing any type of symptom to stay home including:

· Fever or chills

· Cough

· Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

· Fatigue

· Muscle or body aches

· Headache

· New loss of taste or smell

· Sore throat

· Congestion or runny nose

· Nausea or vomiting

· Diarrhea

THIS STORY IS DEVELOPING.

