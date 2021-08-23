Rally at Payne Park calls for change regarding child welfare

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -People from all across the country gathered in Payne Park to protest what they say is an injustice, in support of Syesha Mercado and Tyron Deener as they continue their fight with Child Protective Services to regain custody of their son Amen’Ra.

“As a family, we stand strong in who we are knowing we have done nothing wrong,” said Deener. “We can hopefully give courage to other families so they can stand strong and realize they have done nothing wrong.”

Mercado said that she took her 18-month-old son, Amen’Ra, to the hospital for nutritional supplements as she weaned him from breastfeeding.

Following the removal of her son from the home, The “Idol” contestant and Suncoast resident posted video of a traffic stop to her account in which her 10-day-old daughter was also removed from her care, but was reunited with her newborn daughter last week.

Which has prompted over 100 parents and community leaders, and speakers who came from Florida’s Suncoast and different parts of the United States to speak out with similar stories and testimony to speak out and call for change regarding child welfare.

“I feel so honored to be in this place to make sure all of our voices are heard,” said Kentucky native Kimmarie Sellers

This included Kimmarie Sellers, who came from Lexington, Kentucky to show support.

She said being around other people who have been in similar situations gives her a sense of community.

“It feels good to be surrounded not only by people who are in my situation but going through it,” said Sellers. “It feels good to have supporters and to people stand by me and be for me and have people speak for me.”

When it comes to local Sarasota native Taiwandra Burks-Priester also attended the rally, she said she has been affected by a similar trauma, and hearing the stories of others makes her torn between the two.

“I am very grateful to have the support of people who were here and at the same time and I am heartbroken to see I am not the only person going through this,” said Burks-Priester.

