Question of the Day: Did you send your kids to school with a mask today?

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County School District voted Friday to pass a mask mandate for 90 days with no opt-out option. The only exception is for medical exemptions.

The policy encompasses all students, staff, vendor and parents. The decision was met with a flurry of yells from those in the gallery and the meeting was adjourned multiple times to allow tempers to cool.

The board meeting lasted almost five hours, as board members sat and listened to public comment, which initially was not going to be allowed but the board decided to allow parents to speak.

Today’s ABC7 Question of the Day is for parents with students in Sarasota County. You can vote below or on MySuncoast.com.

