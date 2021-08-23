Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Polk County Sheriff mourns loss of deputy to COVID-19

Deputy Broadhead (Right) pictured with Sheriff Grady Judd (Left)
Deputy Broadhead (Right) pictured with Sheriff Grady Judd (Left)(Polk County Sheriff)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has announced the death of a deputy who passed away after a battle with COVID-19.

Deputy Sheriff Christopher Broadhead was stricken with COVID-19 and has been in the hospital for several weeks. He succumbed to the illness earlier Monday. The death is classified as line-of-duty. The department is working to plan a Line of Duty funeral service with full honors.

Deputy Broadhead was 32 years old, and became a deputy sheriff working in patrol in November 2011. Throughout his career he was also a property crimes detective, robbery detective, and homicide detective. He was most recently assigned to the Southeast District, in the Lake Wales area of the county. He was a graduate of the University of Florida.

Chris was married to former Deputy Elisa (Ranze) Broadhead. Chris was a stepfather to Elisa’s three children and together he and Elisa have two daughters, ages one and two.

