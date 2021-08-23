Advertise With Us
Police: Child fatally shot while riding in car near Tampa

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A 4-year-old child was fatally struck by a bullet while riding in car near Tampa, police said.

The child was taken to a hospital late Sunday, and was later pronounced dead. Tampa police said the shooting did not appear to be random.

They did not release any details about the child, or about what may have led to the shooting. Investigators told news outlets that the bullet came from another car.

No additional details were available.

