Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

More afternoon and evening storms to start the week!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:49 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We’re tracking two small lows in the upper atmosphere right over Florida this week. The first gives us more afternoon storms through Tuesday, the second is overhead Thursday, bringing more widespread storms with it. Then the activity could get a bit lower to end the week. Sunday’s storms dropped 1.71″ on the north side of Lakewood Ranch, 0.95″ at Port Charlotte, but no rain right along the Suncoast. Red tide continues, with the greatest concentrations mainly at our southern beaches, south of Siesta Key.

Now that Hurricane Henri has made landfall, we have no storms to talk about right now. There is a 20% chance that a storm might try to develop in the next 5 days, one in the southern Gulf of Mexico, one in the eastern Atlantic. For the next few days, we get a little tropical break!

Tropical Outlook
Tropical Outlook(Station)

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor DeSantis announces new monoclonal antibody treatment site in Bradenton.
Governor DeSantis opens new monoclonal antibody treatment site in Bradenton
SeaWorld said a post-mortem exam will try to determine the cause of death, but the results may...
Killer whale dies suddenly at SeaWorld
Video: Sarasota Memorial reaches insurance agreement
Sarasota Memorial Hospital hits record number of COVID cases, ICU patients rising
Emergency meeting underway at Sarasota County Schools over masks.
Sarasota County School District Board passes mask mandate for the district
FILE - This Aug. 11, 2019, file photo shows a Visa logo on a credit card in New Orleans.
Major credit card processor reports systems working after nationwide outage

Latest News

Rain chances for Monday increase the further inland.
The heat and scattered storm pattern continues
Rain chances for Monday increase the further inland.
Weather Forecast: Sunday Evening, August 22, 2021
Sunday afternoon weather
Hot Sunday and mainly dry!
NEWS
Good Morning Suncoast at 7:00am - Sunday August 22, 2021