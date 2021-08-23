More afternoon and evening storms to start the week!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We’re tracking two small lows in the upper atmosphere right over Florida this week. The first gives us more afternoon storms through Tuesday, the second is overhead Thursday, bringing more widespread storms with it. Then the activity could get a bit lower to end the week. Sunday’s storms dropped 1.71″ on the north side of Lakewood Ranch, 0.95″ at Port Charlotte, but no rain right along the Suncoast. Red tide continues, with the greatest concentrations mainly at our southern beaches, south of Siesta Key.

Now that Hurricane Henri has made landfall, we have no storms to talk about right now. There is a 20% chance that a storm might try to develop in the next 5 days, one in the southern Gulf of Mexico, one in the eastern Atlantic. For the next few days, we get a little tropical break!

