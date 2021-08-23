Advertise With Us
Inmate dies in Sarasota County Jail

The Sarasota County Jail
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota County Jail inmate died in his cell Sunday night, the sheriff’s office said.

Thomas Biggs, 40, in custody in connection with a November 2020 fraud case, was found alone in his cell and unresponsive around 8:30 p.m., deputies said. Efforts to administer CPR were unsuccessful.

Based on a preliminary investigation, investigators believe Biggs’ death may have been a suicide. Biggs was housed by himself in the cell and deputies say there is no reason to suspect foul play at this time.

The medical examiner has taken over the case to determine an official cause of death, the sheriff’s office said on Twitter Monday morning.

