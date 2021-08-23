First Alert Traffic: Crash causing back up on I-75 in North Port

UPDATE: At least one person was airlifted from the scene after a vehicle travelled off the roadway. There were no other details immediately available but traffic is starting to move again slowly.

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - There is a serious traffic crash on I-75 NB near milemarker 187.

The crash is causing serious backups that can be seen on FDOT cameras. Please avoid the area if possible.

ABC7 will update this story as more info is received.

