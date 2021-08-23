Events in Afghanistan trigger local veterans

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There have been 37,000 people evacuated from Afghanistan since the 14th of August, the week Taliban forces took over the country. As those evacuations continue, tension rises as the Taliban warns of a deadline of August 31st. This developing story overseas also playing out a story here in the U.S. and along the Suncoast.

“They sacrifice so much of their life and their time and their energy into these people in this country and to see that it’s come to this and the devastation and destruction and what could potentially happen to the Afghans, it is incredibly devastating for the servicemembers,” Kendra Simpkins, CEO and President of Operation Warrior Resolution, explained in regards to the impact this tragic scene has had on local veteran.

One of those veterans, Zach Garretson, said “there’s almost like a betrayal and there’s a lot of anger. I’ve talked to a lot of events in the area, and they kind of feel the same way that they almost feel betrayed by, by giving their time to the place and not seen a great result at the end.”

However; for Garretson this time was not a waste. He explained, “I encourage any veterans out there who are kind of struggling with that concept right now to to look at some of the great things that are still happening, you know, what other military in the world would someone hand their baby over to, to get a better life!”

With these tragic scenes continuing, Operation Warrior Resolution is stepping up their efforts to helps the veterans who are being impacted. Simpkins explained, “We’re getting set up on the backend so that we can provide that mental health support, we have therapists that can show up immediately so there’s no waiting. If you need that support right away, contact us and we’ll get you set up for that support. We also are in our discussions of having a candlelight vigil, so that everybody from the community as well as veterans can come out and support this candlelight vigil, also we are looking into fundraising efforts for the rescue missions that are taking place.”

Garretson recommended to veterans who are struggling to “talk to somebody. There’s a big stigma in this country right now, involving mental health, especially with men. We’ve been told our whole lives, you know, just rub some dirt on and get back up, get back in the game, you know, tough it out. I think that’s all nonsense..” Since getting involved with these OWR, Garretson stated, “There are still struggles but it’s been a pretty significant difference in the last eight months ever since I got involved in this.”

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.