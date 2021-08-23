Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Events in Afghanistan trigger local veterans

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There have been 37,000 people evacuated from Afghanistan since the 14th of August, the week Taliban forces took over the country. As those evacuations continue, tension rises as the Taliban warns of a deadline of August 31st. This developing story overseas also playing out a story here in the U.S. and along the Suncoast.

“They sacrifice so much of their life and their time and their energy into these people in this country and to see that it’s come to this and the devastation and destruction and what could potentially happen to the Afghans, it is incredibly devastating for the servicemembers,” Kendra Simpkins, CEO and President of Operation Warrior Resolution, explained in regards to the impact this tragic scene has had on local veteran.

One of those veterans, Zach Garretson, said “there’s almost like a betrayal and there’s a lot of anger. I’ve talked to a lot of events in the area, and they kind of feel the same way that they almost feel betrayed by, by giving their time to the place and not seen a great result at the end.”

However; for Garretson this time was not a waste. He explained, “I encourage any veterans out there who are kind of struggling with that concept right now to to look at some of the great things that are still happening, you know, what other military in the world would someone hand their baby over to, to get a better life!”

With these tragic scenes continuing, Operation Warrior Resolution is stepping up their efforts to helps the veterans who are being impacted. Simpkins explained, “We’re getting set up on the backend so that we can provide that mental health support, we have therapists that can show up immediately so there’s no waiting. If you need that support right away, contact us and we’ll get you set up for that support. We also are in our discussions of having a candlelight vigil, so that everybody from the community as well as veterans can come out and support this candlelight vigil, also we are looking into fundraising efforts for the rescue missions that are taking place.”

Garretson recommended to veterans who are struggling to “talk to somebody. There’s a big stigma in this country right now, involving mental health, especially with men. We’ve been told our whole lives, you know, just rub some dirt on and get back up, get back in the game, you know, tough it out. I think that’s all nonsense..” Since getting involved with these OWR, Garretson stated, “There are still struggles but it’s been a pretty significant difference in the last eight months ever since I got involved in this.”

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor DeSantis announces new monoclonal antibody treatment site in Bradenton.
Governor DeSantis opens new monoclonal antibody treatment site in Bradenton
SeaWorld said a post-mortem exam will try to determine the cause of death, but the results may...
Killer whale dies suddenly at SeaWorld
Video: Sarasota Memorial reaches insurance agreement
Sarasota Memorial Hospital hits record number of COVID cases, ICU patients rising
Emergency meeting underway at Sarasota County Schools over masks.
Sarasota County School District Board passes mask mandate for the district
The Sarasota County Jail
Inmate dies in Sarasota County Jail

Latest News

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office out 94 employees with COVID symptoms, 60 positive cases.
Reaction to approval of vaccine.
Suncoast Residents React to Phizer Approval
Ida looks to form over the weekend
Tropics remain active with 3 areas being watched closely
Armed forces help with evacuations in Afghanistan.
Local veterans feeling the impacts of events in Afghanistan