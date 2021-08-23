DeSantis responds to controversial Associated Press article on ties to Regeneron

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis has released a statement to an Associated Press article released last week that alleged ties between the governor and a donor who invested in Regeneron.

The article from the AP wrote that Citadel, a Chicago-based hedge fund, has $15.9 million in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceutical Inc., according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Citadel CEO Ken Griffin has donated $10.75 million to a political committee that supports DeSantis — $5.75 million in 2018 and $5 million last April..

Governor DeSantis has been traveling around the state establishing treatment facilities to distribute the monoclonal antibody treatment, including one which opened at Manatee Memorial Hospital today.

The governor has demanded a retraction saying that the article was a political attack.

“The article, titled ‘DeSantis top donor invests in COVID drug governor promotes,’ was framed in political insinuations that will no doubt lead some to decline seeking life-saving treatment,” the Governor’s office wrote.

The Governor has issued a letter and called on the Associated Press to “stop creating conspiracy theories, publishing clickbait headlines and circulating partisan political narratives, at the expense of readers,”

You can read the Governor’s letter below:

