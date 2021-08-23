Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

DeSantis responds to controversial Associated Press article on ties to Regeneron

Governor DeSantis announces new monoclonal antibody treatment site in Bradenton.
Governor DeSantis announces new monoclonal antibody treatment site in Bradenton.(Twitter: Governor Ron DeSantis)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis has released a statement to an Associated Press article released last week that alleged ties between the governor and a donor who invested in Regeneron.

The article from the AP wrote that Citadel, a Chicago-based hedge fund, has $15.9 million in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceutical Inc., according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Citadel CEO Ken Griffin has donated $10.75 million to a political committee that supports DeSantis — $5.75 million in 2018 and $5 million last April..

Governor DeSantis has been traveling around the state establishing treatment facilities to distribute the monoclonal antibody treatment, including one which opened at Manatee Memorial Hospital today.

The governor has demanded a retraction saying that the article was a political attack.

“The article, titled ‘DeSantis top donor invests in COVID drug governor promotes,’ was framed in political insinuations that will no doubt lead some to decline seeking life-saving treatment,” the Governor’s office wrote.

The Governor has issued a letter and called on the Associated Press to “stop creating conspiracy theories, publishing clickbait headlines and circulating partisan political narratives, at the expense of readers,”

You can read the Governor’s letter below:

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor DeSantis announces new monoclonal antibody treatment site in Bradenton.
Governor DeSantis opens new monoclonal antibody treatment site in Bradenton
SeaWorld said a post-mortem exam will try to determine the cause of death, but the results may...
Killer whale dies suddenly at SeaWorld
Video: Sarasota Memorial reaches insurance agreement
Sarasota Memorial Hospital hits record number of COVID cases, ICU patients rising
Emergency meeting underway at Sarasota County Schools over masks.
Sarasota County School District Board passes mask mandate for the district
Seabird
Red Tide on the Suncoast takes a toll on local seabirds

Latest News

Attorney General Ashely Moody warns of COVID-19 relief scams
Question of the Day: Did you send your kids to school with a mask today?
The Sarasota County Jail
Inmate dies in Sarasota County Jail
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Police: Child fatally shot while riding in car near Tampa