DeSantis to open monoclonal antibody site in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD Fla. (WWSB) - Following his announcement that he would be opening a monoclonal antibody site Monday at Manatee Memorial Hospital, DeSantis was back in the Suncoast to announce another treatment center.

DeSantis said he wanted to bring the newest center to Charlotte County to create a convenient area for those in Englewood, Southern Sarasota County and other areas in southwest Florida.

The center will open Tuesday, Aug. 24

The Englewood Charlotte Public Library is now equipped to provide monoclonal antibody treatments to over 300 patients daily. The governor said he intends to focus his energy on the Monoclonal antibody treatments (MAB) to prevent hospitalization or death in high-risk patients with COVID-19, versus creating more testing sites. Earlier today, the Governor announced that sites in Alachua County and St. Lucie County will also open tomorrow. Each treatment site will be open 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and have the capacity to serve more than 300 patients per day.

When asked why he was focusing on MAB, the governor explained,“ Some people say if you talk about early treatment, then some people are gonna construe that to mean ‘why would I get vaccinated when I could get treated?’ That’s not the message anyone is sending.”

