Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Attorney General Ashely Moody warns of COVID-19 relief scams

(Pixabay)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - State Attorney General Ashley Moody is warning Floridians to be on the look out for new scams promising COVID-19 relief funds.

Scammers are impersonating Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan in phishing emails, claiming the recipient is eligible for financial relief and requiring personal and financial information in exchange for the nonexistent funds.

Moody explained, “These brazen scammers are impersonating a federal agency charged with investigating and shutting down scams. Floridians need to be on the lookout for these phishing emails and report them to the FTC. We have seen so many new scams during the pandemic, but this latest trick is extremely flagrant. The best way to beat this scam is to immediately send these messages directly to the FTC and be sure to never reply or click on any links in the email.”

The FTC is not sending out any COVID-19 stimulus or relief money. You can report this scam to the FTC by visiting the agency’s Report Fraud website or emailing the Anti-Phishing Working Group at ReportPhishing@apwg.org. Imposter scams can come in many different forms: emails, phone calls, text messages and other direct communications. To avoid falling victim to imposter scams, follow these tips:

  • Do not automatically trust the number listed on caller ID, an email address or a stamp on a piece of mail;
  • Avoid clicking on any suspicious links in messages;
  • To reach out to a company or government agency, look up the phone number listed online rather than the number provided in the email; and
  • Never give out personal or financial information in response to a solicitation.

Phishing scams occurring in Florida can be reported to the Attorney General’s Office by calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM or filing a complaint online at MyFloridaLegal.com. For more information about imposter scams and how to avoid them, view Attorney General Moody’s Scams at a Glance: IRS Imposter Scams brochure by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor DeSantis announces new monoclonal antibody treatment site in Bradenton.
Governor DeSantis opens new monoclonal antibody treatment site in Bradenton
SeaWorld said a post-mortem exam will try to determine the cause of death, but the results may...
Killer whale dies suddenly at SeaWorld
Video: Sarasota Memorial reaches insurance agreement
Sarasota Memorial Hospital hits record number of COVID cases, ICU patients rising
Emergency meeting underway at Sarasota County Schools over masks.
Sarasota County School District Board passes mask mandate for the district
FILE - This Aug. 11, 2019, file photo shows a Visa logo on a credit card in New Orleans.
Major credit card processor reports systems working after nationwide outage

Latest News

Question of the Day: Did you send your kids to school with a mask today?
The Sarasota County Jail
Inmate dies in Sarasota County Jail
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Police: Child fatally shot while riding in car near Tampa
Leon County joins school districts with mask mandates